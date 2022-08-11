The Canberra Times

Health authorities around the world are classifying and reclassifying monkeypox, what does it mean in Australia?

By Susannah Eliott
Updated August 11 2022 - 12:58am, first published 12:30am
Experts say the current epidemiology of monkeypox cases is unusual and that means that vigilance is required across the world. Picture: Shutterstock.

On the back of the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring the spread of monkeypox a public health emergency, Australia's own Chief Medical Officer, Professor Paul Kelly, declared it a "communicable disease incident of national significance" (CDINS).

