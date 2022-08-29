The Canberra Times

Times Past: August 30, 1990

August 29 2022 - 2:00pm
The price of petrol officially broke the 70-cents-a-litre price barrier on this day in 1990. While more than 30 years ago, the thought of such cheap fuel compared to today's prices of more than $2 a litre might have some hoping for time travel.

