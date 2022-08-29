Times Past: August 30, 1990

The price of petrol officially broke the 70-cents-a-litre price barrier on this day in 1990. While more than 30 years ago, the thought of such cheap fuel compared to today's prices of more than $2 a litre might have some hoping for time travel.
Canberra motorists began paying 5c a litre more for fuel, to reach 72.5 cents, hours after the Prices Surveillance Authority lifted a 21-day national price freeze. A further 2c a litre rise was expected in two weeks.
But the PSA created an effective ceiling on price rises for service stations owned or operated by the major oil companies in some major cities, including Canberra.
Those service stations were prevented from increasing retail price margins by more than the price increase allowed in whole sale prices - 5c and 2c.
The standard retail price for petrol in Canberra was expected to be 72.5c a litre for at least the next fortnight. But Sydney prices were expected to reach 73.9c a litre and slightly over 74c in Melbourne due to state taxes and charges, The Canberra Times reporter Peter Clack wrote at the time.
Treasurer at the time, Paul Keating, who would soon become prime minister in 1991, said that he was satisfied that only legitimate price rises would be passed on to motorists following the PSA's decision.
He said this decision was designed to ensure that Australian consumers were not disadvantaged.
"I am reasonably satisfied that only legitimate cost increases will now be passed on by the oil companies," Mr Keating said in a statement.
The price increase was driven by a rise in world crude oil costs from $US18 to SUS29 a barrel due to pressures created by the Gulf War.
See: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/12995689
