Businesses don't have ideas, people do

I loved to hear federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers say that one of the goals for this summit is "trying to find the common ground so that we can all succeed together," but the focus from there seemed to be primarily on productivity, growth and increasing profitability. While these things are important, and are certainly more easily reported on than ideas of fulfilment, innovation and creative problem solving, thinking about how you do things in a different way and tapping into the skills of others that you hadn't thought relevant to your goals before, might just hold the answer to the question you didn't even know needed asking.