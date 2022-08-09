Rutherglen wines at Pialligo this weekend

After a two-year pandemic-enforced hiatus, Rutherglen in the City returns to Canberra this weekend.
The festival, to be held at Pialligo Estate, will feature the best of the region's wine.
Pialligo Estate will be transformed into a little piece of the north-east Victorian countryside with 15 of Rutherglen's famous wineries showcasing their wines.
There are two, three-hour tasting sessions during the day on Saturday and one on Sunday. There is also a degustation dinner on Saturday night. Bookings can be made here.
