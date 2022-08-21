The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Visual art
Review

No Name Lane in Queanbeyan reimagined as outdoor art gallery. First up is Hilary Wardhaugh

By Brian Rope
August 21 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hilary Wardhaugh, I Haven't Got A Welcome Mat Because I'm Not A F---ing Liar. Picture: Supplied

Hilary Wardhaugh: Untitled exhibition in No Name Lane, Queanbeyan. End date not yet known, probably until the end of 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Visual art
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.