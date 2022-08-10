The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Former ACT senator Zed Seselja admits 'deep sense of dread' before Scott Morrison's election loss

Doug Dingwall
LT
By Doug Dingwall, and Lanie Tindale
Updated August 10 2022 - 2:02am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former ACT Liberal senator Zed Seselja. Picture: Karleen Minney

Former ACT Liberal senator Zed Seselja has admitted to feeling a sense of dread going into the federal election that ended his near-decade career in parliament.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public Service Editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.