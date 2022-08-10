The strategy to recruit only "the best and brightest" into teaching will fail. It's not based on any evidence that higher ATARs make for better teachers and it disrespects the current workforce. Our research shows teaching to be the second most popular career (behind careers in sport) among school students in years 3 to 12 in NSW, including many who are high achieving and many in regional, rural and remote parts of Australia. A bright and diverse cohort of students want to become teachers when they leave school. We must nurture that interest and we must address structural inequalities shaping access to higher education, especially for students who live in regional, rural and remote areas.