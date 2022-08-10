The true cost and failure of the Morrison government's controversial and now dumped two-year contact-tracing initiative, the COVIDSafe app, has been revealed.
The Canberra Times can reveal the app, once described by Scott Morrison as the early "ticket" out of lockdowns and as essential as sun protection, cost Australian taxpayers $21 million to keep switched on since it was launched in April 2020.
Describing COVIDSafe as "wasteful and ineffective", the Health Minster Mark Butler said app found only two positive COVID-19 cases which were not found by manual contact tracers.
That works out to $10.5 million per case.
As well, the app only identified 17 close contacts that hadn't already been identified through manual contact tracing.
Despite the initial push by the Morrison government to get Australians to sign up as well as repeated upgrades, there were widespread privacy concerns regarding data collection.
Last year a secret report on the $8 million COVIDSafe app, handed to Health Minister Greg Hunt, warned contact tracers were finding the government's early technological solution to controlling outbreaks was not helping.
It can now be revealed, that there was a total of 7.9 million registrations of the COVIDSafe app between April 2020 and May 2022, however fewer than just 800 users consented to their data being added to the National COVIDSafe Data Store for contact tracing.
The breakdown of the $21 million cost to taxpayers shows more than $10 million was spent in developing the app, a further $7 million was spent on advertising and marketing, $2.1 million went on upkeep while more than $2 million paid for staff.
Late on Tuesday, Australians with the app installed on their devices were notified that COVIDSafe was being decommissioned, and to uninstall it, as it was not longer "being used to assist health officials with contact tracing."
A week ago, Mr Butler signed a notifiable instrument declaring the app "no longer required to prevent or control; the entry, emergence, establishment or spread" of COVID-19 - an official act leading to the initiative's decommissioning.
The move to delete the COVIDSafe app comes more than two years after the app was first released under the former Coalition government to help contact tracers stop mass-spreading events.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
