The Canberra Times

Emma Davidson says Dhulwa inquiry will have to answer some hard questions

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
August 20 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Mental Health Emma Davidson said she would remain at "arms-length" from an inquiry into the Dhulwa Mental Health Unit. Picture: James Croucher

The ACT's Minister for Mental Health said the inquiry into a troubled secure mental health facility has some really "hard questions to answer".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.