The ACT's Minister for Mental Health said the inquiry into a troubled secure mental health facility has some really "hard questions to answer".
Emma Davidson said the inquiry into problems at the Dhulwa Mental Health Unit had received about 50 submissions, which were being examined by the inquiry's independent chair.
The inquiry was prompted following revelations that nurses had reported more than 100 physical assaults over a six-month period.
It has since been revealed there have been more than 300 physical incidents officially reported in the past three years.
The first findings from the inquiry are set to be handed down next month, with a full report to be delivered in November. It is examining the facility's legislative, clinical and governance policies.
Ms Davidson said, in order to answer those questions. the inquiry had to closely look at everything that was happening. She said this was challenging as you are dealing with people who have "sensitive health care needs" but this needed to be balanced with the rights of the workers.
"If we're serious about being able to provide the best quality health care and support our workforce, we have to be able to take an honest look at those questions and work with the unions, the professional associations and carers and people in the mental health community to find a way to put things into practice in a better way," she told The Canberra Times.
But Ms Davidson said she was remaining arms-length from the inquiry and she does not have much information as to what is happening on a day-to-day basis.
"It sounds like they are gathering a lot of information and I'm really looking forward to seeing their recommendations," she said.
"This is the great thing about it being an independently chaired inquiry is that I actually have no insight into what the recommendations might be."
The inquiry is being chaired by former Fair Work commissioner Barbara Deegan.
Dhulwa was opened in 2016 and came after years of lobbying from magistrates, lawyers and mental health advocates. The facility was opened to cater for people with serious mental health problems who have been engaged with the criminal justice system but are not able to be accommodated in mainstream facilities.
"One of the difficult things that Dhulwa has to do is to be able to provide care for people with relatively diverse needs within a secure facility," Ms Davidson said.
"It does include people transferred from the Alexander Maconochie Centre because they have a level of acuity in their mental health care needs that can't be met while they're still at the AMC and they really need to be in a mental health care facility to be able to do that.
"You've also got people who might be there under psychiatric treatment orders and the particular symptoms they have mean that they need to be in a highly secure facility as well."
Ms Davidson faced pressure for the inquiry from the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation, which had been raising concerns about the conditions in the facility for more than four years.
The Minister for Mental Health did not agree to an inquiry immediately but entered into discussions with the union.
However, Ms Davidson has now said she would have considered a review like this even if it wasn't for the violent incidents.
"We've started a service that is quite new for Canberra and also serves a really unique purpose within the really diverse landscape of mental health services that we provide in Canberra," she said.
"Dhulwa is quite unique so when you've got something that is quite unique and it's new, it's actually a really good thing to be able to do a broad review of it."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
