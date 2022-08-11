The Canberra Times
Ken Yalg's robot linemarker Albie drawing attention on sporting fields across Canberra

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated August 11 2022 - 1:46am, first published 1:45am
It draws attention everywhere it goes - "Albie", Canberra's first robot linemarker.

