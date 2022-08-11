And the last word goes to Warren, who saw the airline boss recently: "Alan Joyce was in the Sydney domestic terminal early last Saturday morning, quickly wheeling a small travel suitcase, with a friend, past the shops. I wondered where he was travelling to and what his experience would be. I wanted to ask him if the later flight he'd chosen had also been cancelled and if he too had been allocated the first flight of the day. I wanted to tell him how disruptive the cancellations, changes and delays are to the Mental Health Service where I work. Psychiatrists travelling from Sydney for two days rural work have limited time to see inpatients and clients of the Community Mental Health Team. Frequently the community clinics have to be cancelled because we lose about half the psychiatrist's first day or they have to leave earlier on their second day. This is a huge waste of resources for the health service and leads to all sorts of problems for clinicians and their clients."