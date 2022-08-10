A man robbed a service station armed with two large kitchen knives, ACT Policing alleges.
Police are calling for witnesses to an aggravated robbery on Tuesday night at the EG service station, formerly Caltex, in Gungahlin.
Police allege a man entered the store about 8.30pm and approached staff with two large kitchen knives before demanding money.
He allegedly stole cash and fled towards nearby car dealerships.
The man was wearing a grey jumper, grey track pants, beige gloves, a black balaclava and red, white and black sneakers.
Anyone who saw the incident or suspicious behaviour in Crinigan Circuit, Ginn Street or the nearby area between 8pm and 9pm on Tuesday or has dash-cam footage is urged to come forward.
Anyone who can help police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote 7183076.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
