Gretchen Smith cycles the 17 kilometres from Bonner whenever she's working from her CBD office, an easy decision given the fresh towels, hair straightener, iron and bike lockers waiting at the other end.
The high bar set by the EY building, also enjoyed by this Canberra Times journalist, will soon be matched around the capital after a deal was struck between the ACT government and industry.
Legislation will require new buildings and those undergoing major refurbishments to provide facilities such as showers, change rooms, lockers and bicycle parking.
The proposal got up after discussions with developers which ensured bike sheds won't be counted as floor space, which could have reduced office allowances.
New takeaway food shops, funeral parlors and cinemas are among those required to include end-of-trip facilities under the code, which also applies to buildings that undergo work affecting more than 50 per cent of the floor area.
Residential housing is exempt and end-of-trip facilities on public land, which are the responsibility of the ACT government, fall under a different code.
Ms Smith's main motivation for riding was to avoid shelling out for parking in the city, savings now invested in a new electric bike.
She said having clean, warm, secure facilities was an incentive to ride and also meant people could use the gym or go running during lunch.
"It breaks up the day nicely," she said.
"Obviously, with fuel prices the way they are, having a bike is a fantastic second option or first option for people."
ACT Planning Minister Mick Gentleman said this Territory Plan variation had been in the works for some time.
Mr Gentleman said the ACT government has engaged extensively with industry and community to reduce the burden for building developers, owners and managers.
"By not including the space dedicated to end-of-trip facilities in the calculation of gross floor area, I think we've reached an excellent compromise between industry and employee benefits," he said.
"This allows end-of-trip facilities to be provided without reducing the floor space for offices, retail spaces or dwellings in multi-unit complexes."
The new laws will be introduced later in the year, following final approval in the Legislative Assembly.
In the EY Building, which is significantly fancier than office space once occupied by this publication, a roadmap for the electrification of the facility had been developed prior to last week's announcement the ACT will transition off gas.
A spokesman said the owners were very proactive in ensuring the site met its environmental and social governance responsibilities.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
