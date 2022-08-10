The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa to depart Wallabies squad

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated August 10 2022 - 7:28am, first published 5:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Alaalatoa. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa is returning to Australia in another blow to the Wallabies Rugby Championship campaign.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.