Scoring a hundred A-League Women's goals seems like a large feat.
But for the league's leading goalscorer Michelle Heyman it's only 18 goals away.
Advertisement
The Canberra United legend signed her first two-year marquee deal with the club on Wednesday, and her coach Njegosh Popovich set the target for her.
"After my appointment, the first phone call that I made was to Michelle to make sure we had her on side," he said.
"What can you say about Michelle? She's a player that's achieved a lot in the game. World Cups, Olympics, Asian Cups.
"She's currently the leading goal scorer of the whole competition, and we're hoping that she's going to crack 100 playing for Canberra.
"I can't think of a better person to be actually a leader of our group."
The 34-year-old's new deal marks the first multi-year deal of her career, her first marquee signing since her 2008 debut, and the club's first too.
As a marquee player, it allows United to pay Heyman outside their salary cap limitations, giving the club more freedom to pay additional players.
Heyman is the club's 11th signing ahead of the 2022-23 season, with several players signing on multi-year deals alongside her.
She reiterated what that meant in their chase for a return to finals under Popovich.
"It's going to make Canberra United like what we used to be, when we always had pretty much the same starting 11 every single year for five to six years in a row," she said.
"So I think it's only going to go upwards from here.
"I can't wait. I'm so ready for preseason, which no one ever says.
"I've told multiple players already this is our year. This is our time to shine."
To aid United's success, the club will be hoping the momentum of England's 2022 Euros will rear its head in Canberra for the side's return home to McKellar Park.
The interest was made apparent by the record crowd (for men or women Euros) that packed Wembley Stadium, as some 87,192 turned out to watch the England Lionesses claim the European title.
A run on effect of football-fever in the country is believed to be behind Arsenal selling out their 2022/23 WSL season ticket allocation for the first time ever.
Heyman described McKellar as a fortress that other clubs hated coming to, and one with fond memories for her, that would be the perfect backdrop for such a crowd.
Advertisement
"We definitely deserve it," she said.
"It's time that people in Canberra come out and support us, because it is growing, the football is very entertaining and our fans that we've had from day one love it.
"I know how important it is for us to have the fans here, so I can't wait to see what football is going to be like from now on because ... the Euros has definitely changed everything."
The Gungahlin United player will also take on an addition role as part of her signing and become Capital Football's first ambassador. Her role will be to promote the game and help boost participation numbers in the ACT.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.