The Canberra Times

Liberals consider 'temporary' women quota

By Tess Ikonomou
Updated August 10 2022 - 6:33am, first published 6:32am
Linda Reynolds (left) says using the word quota "sends shivers down the spines of many Liberals". (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

A "temporary" quota for women should be introduced by the Liberal Party, according to former minister Linda Reynolds.

