Australia's relationship with Indonesia is too important to be politicised

As the world navigates the energy transition away from fossil fuels and towards green energy, Australia and Indonesia have more in common than ever before. We are two democratic middle powers in the Asia-Pacific with mineral-rich economies worth more than a trillion dollars. The two largest coal exporters in the world, we have seen our dependence on fossil fuels result in energy price spikes that drive rising living and business costs. The fact that we each hold the key to the other's long-term wellbeing makes the relationship too important to play politics with.