Push for laws to exceed emissions targets

By Maeve Bannister
Updated August 10 2022 - 6:44am, first published 6:43am
The Australian Conservation Foundation wants climate change laws to aim to exceed current targets. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)

Australia's climate change laws must explicitly reflect an intention to exceed emissions reductions targets, a national environmental conservation body says.

