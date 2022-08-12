The Canberra Times
China could expend its effort on something more worthwhile

By Letters to the Editor
Updated August 12 2022 - 7:48pm, first published 7:45pm
China's ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian on Wednesday. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The Chinese Ambassador says China will use any means necessary for reunification of Taiwan. As a better alternative, China should put all its efforts into ensuring that, through substandard laboratory or animal husbandry practices, it does not again burden the world with death and enormous economic consequences of disease such as SARS and COVID-19.

