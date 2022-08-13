Please Dr Coleman, keep us well informed on cases

Please, Dr Coleman, don't stop the daily COVID numbers report. Far from elevating anxiety, we know where we stand, which gives a sense of security, including to some of us who are more vulnerable.
To feel one is being kept in the dark about the facts creates far more anxiety. And of course it is encouraging to see the numbers going down.
But already people are showing increasing complacency and this development would simply make it worse.
The continuing daily publishing of COVID figures by ACT Health is commendable as it reminds us that there is still a need to wear masks in some circumstances,
In "Racism in Canberra is more common than you think" (canberratimes.com.au, August 7) Sarah Lansdown reported the ACT Children and Young People Commissioner Jodie Griffiths-Cook warning that asking young children of unusual appearance about their racial background could have unintended consequences, particularly if those children were born in Australia.
From personal experience I understand what she meant. I once asked an Australian-born girl of East Asian appearance about her background. That was 60 years ago - and we have been happily married for the past 59 years! I must admit that the consequences might not have been totally unintended.
More seriously, I am aghast at the commissioner's definition of racism, and of her extremely bad advice to children. Being curious is not being racist. Teaching children to assume that questioners have bad intent is extremely bad.
As a male with no personal exposure to the subject, and noting that no male will ever have to directly endure the many very personal physical and emotional difficulties associated with abortion, I suspect that by offering comment on this sensitive subject I may be committing the ultimate act of bravery for a male.
Nevertheless, I write to congratulate Megan Doherty on her thoughtful, well-reasoned, and downright pragmatic article on this subject (Relax, August 7). If abortion must become a woman's chosen option, perhaps to Bill Clinton's sage words of "rare, safe and legal" might be added "early".
Meanwhile, Megan Doherty's wise advocacy for options, including safe and effective contraception, need greater prominence, broader acceptance and accessibility than may have been been the case in the past.
In her opinion piece "As a society, we need to strive for fewer abortions" (Relax, August 7, p22), Megan Doherty presents some sensible options for avoiding the daunting decision of whether or not to have an abortion.
Rather than abortion, Ms Doherty supports either contraception or giving birth to yet another human. I, and I'm sure most demographers and other population scientists, strongly support the former option.
The experts warn that Earth is already past its human population carrying capacity - the ability to provide food, shelter and the other necessities of life.
Food security was being threatened in several regions of the globe, and is now more so because of the war in Ukraine. "Populate or perish" is a tragic anachronism.
It is good that at last the family from Sri Lanka has been freed to settle in Biolela and it is now time for the Labor government, purportedly committed to fairness and justice, to redress the wrongs of the past - the cruel and illegal treatment of refugees - and free all those who remain in detention, or with restricted rights in the community.
We all, or our forbears, apart from the Indigenous inhabitants, have, in comparatively recent times, come from somewhere else, mostly by boat. And another thing; repealing this shameful policy will even save money.
