Please Dr Coleman, keep us well informed on cases

By Letters to the Editor
August 13 2022 - 7:45pm
ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Please, Dr Coleman, don't stop the daily COVID numbers report. Far from elevating anxiety, we know where we stand, which gives a sense of security, including to some of us who are more vulnerable.

