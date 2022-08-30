Times Past: August 31, 1992

On this day in 1992, The Canberra Times reported that the newly-founded Greens party had vowed there would be Green governments at various levels all around Australia within ten years.
Tasmanian Green MP at the time, Bob Brown, said the party had agreed to a national constitution and was preparing to field candidates at both upper and lower house levels at the next federal election.
"With 25 per cent of Australians telling the pollsters they want to avoid voting Liberal or Labor, we offer the electorate the choice of abandoning the two-party system which has failed us," Dr Brown said at the party's launch on August 30, 1992.
"It is obvious ... that the Labor and Liberal parties are not coping with the problems of Australia in 1992," he said.
"The Greens are about social justice, enhancing democracy - particularly grass-roots democracy, solving our problems in a peaceful and non-violent way and about looking after our environment.
"We arc more, than a one-issue group."
It's almost as if the party had a crystal ball to predict the rise of minor parties and the "teal wave" which rocked the 2022 federal election.
See: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/13977793
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
