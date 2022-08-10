Verity Lane's newest gin bar has big shoes to fill.
Louie Louie, which has been quietly trading for some time, occupies the site of the former Private Bin nightclub.
The popular nightclub of the 1980s and 1990s will receive a few nods from the latest venue to set up shop in the space.
"We honour the history of both the 1920s building and 'roaring twenties' in architectural design and the drinks on offer, but also the more recent history in the 80s, 90s and 2000s as a nightclub," Verity Lane Market owner Phillip Keir said in a statement.
"The history of the Waffles Piano Bar is also referenced with our beautiful August Foerster Baby Grand Piano."
The gin bar will be the "ideal space for dinner and a show", serving up gin and jazz as Canberrans begin to come out of their winter hibernation.
From September 9 the venue will kick off a series featuring some of the country's best jazz talents every Friday night.
The bar will also be available to host events - think Christmas and birthdays - as well as live entertainment.
"The centre of Civic has been crying out for a venue that combines fantastic hospitality, excellent food and drink, as well as live entertainment," Mr Keir said.
"With our larger than most capacity, we're excited to host big book launches (Emma Carey - The Girl Who Fell From the Sky, Tuesday, September 6), more music events with local and touring national acts, in a cabaret style environment. The perfect place for dinner and a show."
Mr Keir said there was a sense of legacy in opening up Louie Louie at the former Private Bin site.
"What Canberran hasn't heard the legendary stories - or indeed been a part of them - of Private Bin?" he said, noting rumours that even the prime minister had "spun a few records in his time" at the nightclub.
"If you look carefully, you can see the nods to the old venues who were in this space - from the wallpaper, to the paint and even the carpet design."
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
