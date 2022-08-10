PS News celebrates its 800th edition

Congratulations to online newspaper PS News, which has just published its 800th weekly edition.
It started in Canberra in 2005 to provide news and information for members of the Australian Public Service. Group editor Frank Cassidy began by sending it out to just 1500 email addresses he found in the Commonwealth Directory.
Advertisement
PS News now has more than 62,000 readers in the APS who read it from all over Australia and around the world.
In the 17 years since it started, PS News has also developed separate editions for all nine public services in Australia.
When PS News reached its 500th weekly edition a few years ago, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr congratulated the paper and said he couldn't think of anything more appropriate than for a Canberra company to export news about the public service.
Indeed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.