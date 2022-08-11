The massive backlog of compensation claims from injured veterans should be cleared within two years, the interim report from the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide has recommended.
Funding the Department of Veterans' Affairs to eliminate the backlog by March 31, 2024, was among the 13 recommendations from the report, tabled in parliament on Thursday.
The inquiry's public hearings heard startling revelations, including a frank admission by Department of Veterans' Affairs secretary Liz Cosson of failings so profound the agency was "not fit" for their needs.
Ms Cosson conceded a backlog of 60,000 claims from injured defence members and veterans, which has left some people waiting for years, might have contributed to a spike in suicides.
Speaking ahead of the report's public release, Veterans' Affairs Minister Matt Keogh described the suicides as a national tragedy.
"We shouldn't see people taking their lives," he told ABC radio.
"We need to understand what the causes are. We need to understand what can be done to make things better.
"And this interim report with its recommendations, once we receive it, will be a key way in which we can move forward in terms of understanding those stories but then get on with the work that's recommended to us."
Former prime minister Scott Morrison announced the inquiry last April after a long-running campaign by former soldiers and family members, and amid pressure from all sides of parliament.
The commission, which was headed by former NSW deputy police commissioner Nick Kaldas, was tasked with examining the systemic issues behind the disproportionately high rates of suicides in the veterans population compared to the general public.
"I think and I hope it will be a healing process ... that will assist in the comfort that those families have been seeking," Mr Morrison said at the time.
The final report is scheduled to be handed down in June next year.
You can read the interim report here.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
