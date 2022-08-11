The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Former Canberra Rebels bikie boss Ali Bilal refused bail 'with some hesitation'

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 11 2022 - 8:24am, first published 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ali Bilal outside court during his sentence proceedings in July. Picture: Blake Foden

A seasoned former gangster will stay behind bars for at least another three weeks after a judge refused bail despite finding the ex-bikie had reasonable prospects of winning an appeal against his prison sentence.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.