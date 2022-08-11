Kelsey-Lee Barber had no plans to leave it down to her last throw this time.
She made sure in Monaco to show why she is the world's best javelin thrower from the get go.
The former Canberran added to her growing medal collection on Thursday with gold in the latest Diamond League event.
She did so with a throw seven centimetres bigger than the one she claimed Commonwealth Games gold with days earlier.
In Birmingham, she trailed the competition until her final effort, but this time there was no doubt of her intentions. She led the Diamond event from her first attempt before bettering it in her third throw with a 64.50m effort.
It marks the third Diamond League event for women's javelin, with the next set for Brussels in September before finals a week later in Zurich.
But Barber may opt to skip the Brussels meet, admitting she was a bit tired from the last few weeks.
"Technically, I am quite happy with where I am but my body is a bit tired," she said.
"So I am looking forward to topping the season and hope I can finish the season with something big again.
"The aim for the rest of the season - more wins. I am setting the bar really high but I really want to add some more wins."
It has been a busy few weeks for the 30-year-old, following the World Athletics Championships in Eugene in late July, the Commonwealth Games last week and the Monaco event days later.
Barber entered elite company last month when she joined the great Cathy Freeman as the only Australians to successfully defend a World Athletics Championships title.
Before completing her Commonwealth Games set last week in England, following bronze in 2014, and then silver in 2018.
It seems her plans ahead of the final Diamond events are focused on recovery, as she chases more wins.
Before a well-earned break back home in her new city Brisbane in September.
"I already have got a holiday plan back in Australia and I am already looking forward to it," she said.
"This year, I have got a friends wedding to attend to it and a few other things to look forward after the end of the season.
"I think Zurich might be the last one this year but it depends on the next couple of weeks.
"But that it the plan for the moment. I have not thought about the next year too much yet as I am still having a few things to work on."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
