More than 200 potholes across Canberra have been reported since heavy rainfall last week.
The ACT government has filled more than 140 of the potholes since Friday.
Advertisement
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said in a statement crews were working at the weekend to fill the most dangerous potholes.
"Not every pothole can be filled immediately. Please be patient and continue to report any potholes," Mr Barr wrote on social media.
The number of complaints about potholes in ACT has risen sharply in recent years which one road expert suggested could be a sign of bad road management.
The ACT government received 3028 pothole complaints through Access Canberra from January 1 until October 6 in 2021.
There were 2.3 times more complaints made in 2021 than the year before and over three times more than in 2019. In 2020, there were 1292 complaints made, compared to 91 in 2019.
There were more than two times as many potholes repaired in the 2020/21 financial year than the one before.
City Services Minister Chris Steel told the Legislative Assembly in November 2021 the average turnaround time from receiving a pothole complaint to fixing it was about 10 business days.
Additionally, an ACT government spokesperson said they tried to fix "potholes of immediate safety concern" within 48 hours.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Australian Road Research Board chief executive officer Michael Caltabiano said recurring potholes was a sign roads had not been maintained properly.
Potholes are created when water seeps into cracked bitumen, which occurs through oxidation.
"When people see increasing instances of potholes on the network, [it] is inevitably a consequence of a maintenance environment where where the bitumen is not being refreshed and replaced as frequently as it needs to be," Mr Caltabiano told The Canberra Times in January.
ACT Labor promised $4 million to fix every pothole on Canberra's roads before the October 2020 territory election.
In a reply to a 2017 question on notice, then transport and city services minister Meegan Fitzharris told the Legislative Assembly the approximate cost for repairing a single, average-sized pothole was $47 in materials.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.