The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Know a potential Sports Dad of the Year?

August 11 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Peeler-Hammond, president of the Kedron AFL Club in Queensland, was last year's winner of the Sports Dad of the Year award. Picture: Supplied

Nominations are now open for the ninth annual Philips Community Sports Dad of the Year award, which acknowledges the contributions and positive impact that Australian dads have made to their families and community both on and off the sporting field.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.