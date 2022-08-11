Know a potential Sports Dad of the Year?

Nominations are now open for the ninth annual Philips Community Sports Dad of the Year award, which acknowledges the contributions and positive impact that Australian dads have made to their families and community both on and off the sporting field.
He might coach the local junior team, paint fresh lines on the pitch, raise funds for new equipment, turn the sausages on the club barbie or any other important job to keep community sport alive.
Paul Masluk, founder of the Community Sports Dad of the Year award, said that it was more important than ever before to recognise those unsung local dads who have spent countless hours boosting morale and keeping team spirit alive.
"It's been a difficult couple of years with community sport placed temporarily on hold throughout the pandemic, sometimes affecting the whole season," he said.
"This has impacted thousands of local sporting clubs and millions of kids dedicated to playing their chosen sport, so it's never been more important to recognise the resilient efforts of our sporting dads who've kept their team spirit alive."
The winner receives prizes including a $5000 Rebel Sports voucher to purchase new clothing or sporting equipment for the community sports club of his choice.
Nominations are open until midnight August 21 at www.sportsdads.com.au/community
The winner will be announced before Father's Day, which is on Sunday, September 4.
