Sick of it? Yeah, same here. But damned if I'll get sick from it again; once was quite enough, thank you. Fortunate to work from home and live in an uncrowded region where common sense seems to prevail, and masks are again de rigeur, the chances of reinfection are lower for me than my city cousins. It was heartening to see Victoria deciding it would hand out free masks to users of its public transport network as well as those visiting health centres and COVID-testing sites. Some reckon it's closing the stable door after the horse has bolted, that they should have been handed out a lot earlier, but late is better than never. Normalising mask wearing so it becomes good manners - like not smoking in enclosed spaces - seems a worthwhile exercise.

