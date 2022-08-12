With his tale featured on Australian Story in 2013, Smith still struggles to pen his many memoirs and observations into moments that shimmer and blow minds. But somehow he manages to do it, each and every time. And now organises international diplomats to attend his shows. People with real influence in world affairs. It's that influence he has in his pinkie finger, should he choose to wield it. Grace, gentility, and an art that is purely his own. No one does it like him.