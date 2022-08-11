The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Capital Football to address club culture after NPL melee between Gungahlin United and Monaro Panthers

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated August 11 2022 - 8:52pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A racial slur is believed to have triggered a melee between Canberra NPL players and spectators on Sunday, forcing the code's peak body to address club culture.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.