Emerging backrower Charlie Cale has his sights set on an ACT Brumbies debut after gaining promotion to the side's top squad.
A pathways player since last September, the 21-year-old trained with the team throughout the Super Rugby season.
Cale has excelled for Uni-Norths in the John I Dent Cup this year and is currently the competition's leading try scorer.
The chance to join the Brumbies' Super Rugby squad marks the next step in his career and the promising forward is determined to make the most of the opportunity.
"Being down here has been an awesome experience, I feel at home at the club and I'm grateful to be part of the special group of boys here," Cale said.
"I'm fortunate to be in the best program in the country and to have so many good players in front of me to learn from so my focus now is on having a good pre-season and soaking in as much knowledge as I can."
The Dubbo product progressed through the Sydney junior representative pathways before joining the Brumbies last year. He has previously played for Sydney City U19 and has turned out for the Runners since moving to Canberra.
New Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has been impressed with Cale's effort at training and has predicted a bright future for the loose forward.
"It's exciting to add another excellent young talent to our group for 2023," Larkham said.
"Charlie has been outstanding in club rugby, we've had some good conversations since I've been here and the message from all our coaches and performance staff here is that he's a great fit for our environment.
"Charlie's got real point of difference in his game, he's great with ball in hand, top try scorer in the John I Dent Cup.
"He's athletic and with another full pre-season ahead of him, he's at a great stage in his development to hopefully earn the chance to play Super Rugby in a Brumbies jersey."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
