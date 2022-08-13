Are bookshops facing a sad extinction?

Your manly columnist is a passionate flower-arranger and so 'tis no wonder that I have what may be one of the largest collections of flower vases and objects that can be used as flower vases in the Southern Hemisphere. The flower arranger can no more have too many vases than a citizen can have too many morals, and so it comes to pass that I am a haunter of op shops and of junk-antique shops, the natural habitats of the pre-loved vase.