Canberrans reflect on one year since snap COVID lockdown hit

It's one year since the ACT went into a snap lockdown. Time flies and it's hard to believe the capital is still the same place.
The Canberra Times spoke to Canberrans about how the lockdown impacted them and how their lives have changed since then.
While most people were buoyed by comparative freedoms and the lessons they learnt in isolation, others were struggling to find a rhythm and sense of normality after so much change.
Occupation: Disability support worker
What do you remember about the day the snap lockdown was called?
I had just had my second kid and we were at home. We were just at home playing and then I got a call from my partner at the time saying "We aren't allowed outside anymore" and I was like "What? What happened?"
How has your life changed since then?
I studied through lockdown. I did interior design and architecture as well as disability support. So then studying a lot I had a lot more time to focus on music, which is what I really want to do. The biggest thing I've noticed, when I'm watching TV and there's a big crowd, all I can think of is: "They're all gonna catch COVID" even though COVID didn't exist when the movie was made.
Occupation: Barista/bagel artist
What do you remember about the day the snap lockdown was called?
I was working full-time in hospitality in a cafe by myself and living alone.
How has your life changed since then?
Over lockdown I didn't hate it. It made me enjoy my own company and figure out what I want in life from being alone so much and being with myself. So it wasn't all bad for me.
Occupation: Owner of Martino's Barbershop
What do you remember about the day the snap lockdown was called?
The barbershop wasn't locked down for the first one. So the second lockdown, yes, it was a memorable day because everything just basically came to a halt. We can't work from home.
How has your life changed since then?
Business had to change to suit COVID times, so a bit of a reset. We had to get an online appointment system put in and make contact with our clients right through COVID. To keep in touch and reassure them that we were coming back. And of course, we came back, but a lot of clients didn't come back. So it's been a rollercoaster ride since. Just last week I had two clients come back after two years.
Occupation: Director of Nancy Sever Gallery
What do you remember about the day the snap lockdown was called?
It was so sudden, we just had to close down and so I kept the gallery closed. We didn't know whether we were going to be closed for a month or three months. So I couldn't change exhibitions, and I kept the work of [Melbourne artist] Ji Chen up and tried to keep the website alive, but it was a very quiet period.
How has your life changed since then?
It's been interesting because after the lockdown, I had a lot of interest from people who were remodeling their houses and refurbishing. That was a good way to restart but now people are travelling. In terms of visitors, it's quiet, more quiet than I expected, but we still announce we're changing exhibitions every month. We've had to change the whole style of the gallery. We used to have openings on a Wednesday night. They were big parties, people would come at six o'clock after work. But now we have the openings on Sundays and have the gallery open all afternoon for people to come and go.
Occupation: ANU student
What do you remember about the day the snap lockdown was called?
I was already studying but I was overseas. University went into lockdown and we were not able to get in touch with university people because no one was on campus either by calls or emails. But then things slowly got online in about a week and a half. In general, it was very terrifying. It was really terrible at that point. It was mentally stressful days.
How has your life changed since then?
Now it's way better, you can go out for coffee in the mornings and breakfast and stuff. It's my birthday today and I am happy to be able to spend it with friends.
Occupation: Barrister
What do you remember about the day the snap lockdown was called?
I was trying to manage two small children at home with both parents working. It was a bit of a challenge but we got through it, we worked around it.
How has your life changed since then?
It has changed significantly. With the pandemic it's almost like people want to forget. People want to forget that it ever happened. I'm just waiting for it to be another disease in the community but who knows if we'll ever get there. I don't know. That's for people with more public health experience than me to recommend.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
