Canberrans reflect on one year since snap COVID lockdown hit

It's been interesting because after the lockdown, I had a lot of interest from people who were remodeling their houses and refurbishing. That was a good way to restart but now people are travelling. In terms of visitors, it's quiet, more quiet than I expected, but we still announce we're changing exhibitions every month. We've had to change the whole style of the gallery. We used to have openings on a Wednesday night. They were big parties, people would come at six o'clock after work. But now we have the openings on Sundays and have the gallery open all afternoon for people to come and go.

