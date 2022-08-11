Peter Dutton has responded to an unflattering image of himself eating a dagwood dog.
The Leader of the Opposition ate the battered sausage dipped in tomato sauce at the Ekka agricultural show at Brisbane showgrounds on Wednesday, August 10.
Advertisement
Mr Dutton said many of his friends texted him after images of him eating dagwood dog were posted online.
"Most of my mates actually were pretty rapid-fire texting me like, 'WTF', but anyway, what do you do?" he said on 2Day FM radio on Thursday.
Mr Dutton explained he had to eat the dagwood dog vertically instead of sideways to avoid criticism.
"With the cameras there, I mean you can't eat it from the side because the sauce drips off and you do a Bill Shorten... so it leaves one angle and it's not a great one," Mr Dutton said.
The Opposition Leader isn't the only politician who enjoys a dagwood dog as Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie posted a series of photos of herself eating the fairground favourite during the 2019 election.
"You guys know I like my sausage!" Ms Lambie captioned the post.
While people have poked fun at Mr Dutton online, he can rest assured that it wasn't as bizarre as when former Prime Minister Tony Abbott ate a raw onion, with the skin on, in 2015.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.