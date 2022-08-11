Traffic remains backed up on the Parkes Way tunnel after a five-car collision earlier on Thursday. Emergency services have cleared the site but traffic is slow.
Wet weather has resulted in several "minor accidents" across the ACT, an Emergency Services Agency spokesperson said.
As of 7.30pm on Thursday night six car crashes were active on the ESA site in Bruce, Canberra City, Action, Belconnen and Molonglo Valley.
Advertisement
An ACT Policing spokesperson said the car accidents were all minor with no serious injuries or hospitalisations.
Motorists have been reminded to drive to the conditions.
READ MORE:
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.