The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Let the public know the COVID figures

By The Canberra Times
Updated August 12 2022 - 7:48pm, first published 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

As the pandemic wanes, the health authorities are in a dilemma. They are torn between wanting to see a return to normality and the need to tell people that the virus hasn't gone away so precautions like wearing masks on public transport remain necessary.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.