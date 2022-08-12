Newly minted ACT independent senator David Pocock has chosen work by Canberra artists and birders Camila De Gregorio and Christopher Macaluso from Eggpicnic to adorn the walls of his Parliament House office.
Parliament House has an art collection of thousands of works from which members can select a few to adorn their suite. The number of works allocated depends on the position held and getting to them is based on seniority.
Senator Pocock said he hadn't yet been able to access the collection.
"It's done by seniority, so I'm at the end of the list," he said.
"I'll probably get a pick down the track and we'll definitely select a few things from there."
Senator Pocock, in any case, wanted to support De Gregorio and Macaluso, and the beautiful artwork they produce, often depicting birds.
The artists, based in Dickson, hope to "end wildlife extinction through education".
"I've been a big fan of Eggpicnic for a while and contacted them wanting to do a big photo wall for the office," Senator Pocock said.
"So when people come in, it's something we can get photos in front of, rather than just having a bare wall."
Senator Pocock also went to Eggpicnic's recent exhibition in Canberra saying it was "incredible".
"So I've been talking to them about the design of this big photo wall and they said, 'In the meantime, why don't you have a few of our flying birds'. So we went with the Yellow-Tailed Black Cocktaoo, the Gang-Gang and the Spotted Pardalote," he said. "They're all local natives."
The Eggpicnic designers have also done major public artworks including at Bondi Beach and Sydney Olympic Park.
"Their work is just so stunning," Senator Pocock said.
"And it's such a shame that they seem to get a lot more love outside of Canberra for their public artworks. They've had commissions all over the place - Sydney, regional areas - but nothing in Canberra, so hopefully that changes."
The Eggpicnic artists thanked Senator Pocock and his team for "opening their doors to the birds".
"We can't put into words how honoured we are that part of our exhibition has now found a home in Parliament House," they said.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
