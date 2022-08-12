The Canberra Times
Karan Talwar charged with proceeds of crime offences after more than $10 million in assets restrained

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 12 2022 - 2:35am, first published 1:16am
A man who allegedly amassed an illicit fortune in the ACT can be identified for the first time after he faced court in connection with raids that resulted in the restraint of more than $10 million in suspected criminal assets.

BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

