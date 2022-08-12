The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Age of the Dragon

Tensions over China and Taiwan came to the fore in Australia as ambassador Xiao Qian addressed the National Press Club this week

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
August 12 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Often when I lived in Beijing, groups of Chinese friends would come to dinner. I liked to think they enjoyed my scintillating conversation - though I always wondered whether enthusiastic attendance had more to do with the wine I served and my housekeeper's outstanding cooking.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020. His articles are supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.