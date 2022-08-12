A man alleged to be a high-ranking gang figure has breached his bail conditions by speaking to a jailed former bikie boss.
John Donald George Wright, 47, also known as John Winchester, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday after being arrested over the breach.
Police have previously described Wright, who has pleaded not guilty to 13 charges that include drug trafficking, as the Canberra Rebels vice-president. His current gang status is unclear.
He was granted bail last November but brought back before the court on Friday after breaching the conditions of his release by having contact with former Canberra Rebels president Ali Bilal, who was jailed last week for making threatening and menacing phone calls.
The court heard Bilal was on the phone from the Alexander Maconochie Centre on August 5 when he instructed wife Chloe Bilal to sell a man's ute and bike.
During the conversation, Mrs Bilal, who employs Wright as a greyhound handler, put the phone on speaker and the 47-year-old asked Bilal "how's it going in jail?".
The ute and bike were later allegedly found parked outside Wright's place when police went to his home on Wednesday and tried to arrest him, but he was not there.
Officers arrested Wright on Thursday evening and he spent the rest of the night in custody.
Prosecutor Erin Priestly asked magistrate James Lawton on Friday to revoke Wright's bail over the "ongoing contact" between he and Bilal, arguing the 47-year-old was likely to commit more offences.
Wright's barrister, Steven Whybrow, argued no contact or breach had been made by his client.
Mr Lawton disagreed with Mr Whybrow's "very unhelpful submission" and said "there was clearly a conversation".
After this, Mr Whybrow told the court Wright was not the one who had initiated the conversation and this had been "the only allegation of a breach in 10 months".
Mr Lawton said he was satisfied a breach of bail conditions had occurred, with both direct and indirect contact having occurred between Bilal and Wright.
However, Mr Lawton said the contact had happened "inadvertently" and did not revoke Wright's bail, instead giving him a stern warning.
"The police are watching your every move," Mr Lawton told Wright.
"If you are stupid enough to breach your bail again, you will be remanded in custody."
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
