Russia has come under attack - in Canberra, by a confused kangaroo.
The animal tried to get through the front gates of the embassy's compound on Thursday, failed and tried again and then gave up.
The "attack" was filmed on one of the Russian embassy's security cameras, and an official put it up on social media.
"It's Australia, and in Australia, it happens," a Russian diplomat said - diplomatically.
The staff at the embassy were clearly amused and bemused.
"There are not so many kangaroos in Russia," Ilya Roshchenkov at the embassy said. "In Moscow zoo, there are some. They are very pretty."
"The Embassy's CCTV cameras recorded an attempt of unauthorized entry. No one got hurt," the Russian embassy Tweeted.
The video has gone viral, with more than 340,000 views at the last count. Russian media even reported the attempt by the "saboteur" to "storm" the embassy.
Security expert Bakhti Nichanov in Washington said: "I guess now we know where kangaroos stand on the war."
NATO has not been informed.
Ukrainians took some delight.
Canberra real estate agent of Ukrainian background Boris Teodorowych said: "This little kangaroo seems to share the outrage most Australians do for the atrocities Russia is committing in Ukraine.
"Good on it for having a crack, and good on the people who daily are protesting outside that embassy, reminding the people in there of the contempt the world holds for them, all the while they're here enjoying the fruits of our democracy.
"It's time to kangaroo-kick them home".
The kangaroo is not thought to have been injured.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
