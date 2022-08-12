The Canberra Times
Another COVID-19 death as Canberra marks 12 months from snap lockdown

Alex Crowe
Lucy Bladen
By Alex Crowe, and Lucy Bladen
Updated August 12 2022 - 1:42am, first published 1:41am
A man in his 80s has died with COVID in the ACT, taking the number of lives lost in Canberra since the pandemic started in March 2020 to 109.

