Fire crews refused to enter a home where there was a "seriously ill young person" who suffered a cardiac arrest, due to other COVID-positive people being inside.
The ACT Emergency Services Agency is undertaking a review into the response to the "distressing incident" early in the morning of Friday, August 5. When the ambulance arrived on scene, its crew called for back-up and a nearby fire crew responded. It is common for fire crews to assist paramedics in such circumstances.
However, sources have told The Canberra Times that fire crews would not enter the property when they were told there were COVID-positive people inside.
Instead, paramedics had to call for another ambulance, resulting in delayed treatment for the child.
The Canberra Times has been told the child suffered a cardiac arrest but there have been conflicting reports as to whether this happened at the property or in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.
The condition of the child is unknown.
Firefighters are equipped with appropriate equipment to handle situations where there may be COVID-positive people and there are also safety guidelines they are required to follow.
Documents from ACT Fire and Rescue, seen by The Canberra Times, show fire crews are required to wear full personal protective equipment, including a N95 mask, when assisting ambulance crews.
But crews are also told to undertake a risk assessment before entering a property.
The Canberra Times has seen an email from ACT Ambulance Service chief officer Howard Wren confirming the incident was under review.
"By now, you may be aware of a case that occurred this morning where an ACTAS crew attended a seriously ill young person and sought the assistance of ACT Fire & Rescue," the email said.
"Given the distressing nature of the incident, it is being reviewed.
"The ACTAS crews and staff involved in this case have been provided with all support networks available.
"I acknowledge that in the present challenging times incidents like this can be particularly upsetting."
An Emergency Services Agency spokeswoman confirmed there had been an incident on the day but would not provide further details as it was being reviewed.
"We can confirm that we attended an incident on Friday morning. As per standard protocols, the operational response is now under review," the spokeswoman said.
"Due to privacy constraints and whilst the matter is under review, it is not appropriate to comment further."
The spokeswoman did say all members from Fire and Rescue and ACT Ambulance were provided with personal protective equipment and that crews had procedures to allow them to enter properties of COVID-positive patients.
"All ACT Fire and Rescue and ACT Ambulance are provided with adequate personal protective clothing and equipment to respond to COVID-positive incidents," she said.
"Additionally, policies and procedures are in place to enable ESA to respond during the constantly changing environment that the pandemic presents and deep cleaning of ESA stations and operational vehicles is conducted as necessary to ensure the safety of front-line personnel."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
