The Canberra Times
Exclusive

ACT Fire and Rescue crew didn't enter home to help a "seriously ill young person" due to COVID-19 fears

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
August 13 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Fire and Rescue. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Fire crews refused to enter a home where there was a "seriously ill young person" who suffered a cardiac arrest, due to other COVID-positive people being inside.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.