The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Abode Hotel shooter Kasey King's jail term extended over 'terrifying' attack, police pursuits

BF
By Blake Foden
August 12 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kasey King, who shot a man at a Belconnen hotel last August. Picture: Facebook

A gunman who shot a Canberra hotel guest has had his jail sentence extended over a string of other crimes, including a "terrifying" attack on his partner and a series of police pursuits.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.