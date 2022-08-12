At 21 years old, Charlie Cale is too young to have any memories of watching Stephen Larkham play.
He does, however, have plenty of memories playing as Stephen Larkham.
Such is the magic of video games, Cale spent much of his childhood playing with and against some of the legends of the game.
Brian Habana was particularly memorable, but Larkham stood out with his big boot and silky skills.
Having experienced the World Cup winner's greatness in the virtual world, the Brumbies backrower is eager to learn from his new coach in the physical world.
"I played as the Brumbies on Rugby 08," Cale said. "I've always had a soft spot for the Brumbies. Stephen was in Rugby 08, he had a gold star. He was a superstar.
"Just talking to him and learning things off him, it's unreal to be in the same environment."
Cale has been rewarded for an impressive season for Uni-Norths in the John I Dent Cup with promotion to the Brumbies top squad.
It comes after a year in the ACT pathways program, learning the craft and developing his game.
Brumbies officials are confident he has a bright future and Cale is eager to repay the faith after signing a two-year contract.
"The goal was to really learn as much as I could," Cale said. "I've got the best backrow in the country in front of me, to learn off them has been awesome.
"I've learnt what it takes to be a professional rugby player. Training day in, day out, my body wasn't used to it. The physicality you've got to bring, the eyes up footy, decisions you've got to make on the field."
While he has his sights on a Brumbies debut next season, Cale has a more immediate goal in mind; leading the Owls to a drought-breaking John I Dent Cup premiership.
Uni-Norths will return to the field when they host Gungahlin on Saturday.
With just two rounds to play, it's a must-win game if the side hopes to climb into the top two and earn a double chance in the finals.
Owls coach Sam Rolfe has been pleased with the way his side has grown throughout the season and said Cale could prove a game-breaker.
"His speed off the back of the scrum and his ability to take opportunities is second to none," Rolfe said.
"His ability to become one of the team members has been excellent and he's stepped up as a leader."
Saturday, August 13:
Uni-Norths v Gungahlin at ANU North Oval, 3.05pm
Tuggeranong v Wests at Viking Park, 3.05pm
Penrith v Canberra at Nepean Rugby Park, 3.05pm
Tuggeranong v Wests at Viking Park, 1.30pm
Uni-Norths v Gungahlin at ANU North Oval, 1.40pm
Penrith v Canberra at Nepean Rugby Park, 1.40pm
