Trump's cult appeal, even after all his wrongdoing, is one of the abiding mysteries of the 21st century. How can someone so patently unfit for office garner such ironclad support? Most likely, it's all about the brand. Trump is the US's most recognisable product - up there with McDonald's, Krispy Kreme, Chevrolet and Ford. The hair, the Cheeto complexion, the tiny hands fist pump, the pursed mouth and the hate speech - it all comes down to brand recognition. A Big Mac is hardly attractive but we all know what it looks like. Trump is the same. From afar he repels but in the US he still works the crowd, despite the mounting evidence against him, delivered by his own staff and even his family.

