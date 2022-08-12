Authorities seek to help to find missing woman

Police are asking for the public's help to find 56-year-old woman Sheila Harrison, who went missing from Gungahlin on Friday morning.
They said Ms Harrison had not been seen or heard from since 6.30am Friday, when she left her residence and was seen walking along Hibberson Street.
"She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with shoulder-length dark brown hair, brown eyes, and of short and slim build," police said.
"Sheila has medical conditions that can result in disorientation and seizures, which heighten the risk to her safety. Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating her."
They said Ms Harrison was known to frequent the Gungahlin shopping district but did not have her phone, wallet, keys or identification with her.
They asked anyone with information that could help find her to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444 and quote 7185267.
