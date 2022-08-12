The Canberra Times
Authorities seek to help to find missing woman

Updated August 12 2022 - 2:57am, first published 2:50am
Police are asking for the public's help to find 56-year-old woman Sheila Harrison, who went missing from Gungahlin on Friday morning.

