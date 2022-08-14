The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Crisis in our teaching profession needs serious attention

By Letters to the Editor
August 14 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Education Minister Jason Clare with state and territory counterparts. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

As a former teacher and someone whose PhD was in the field of science education, I despair for the teaching profession in Australia ("No pressure, but teaching shortage is a test we cannot fail", August 12). The first most important step for the education ministers is to acknowledge their role in stopping the reputational damage that has been inflicted on the teaching profession by, in particular, the past decade of Coalition government.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.