"Go where your heart is." With those five words Australia coach Mal Meninga gave Josh Papalii his blessing to play for Samoa at the upcoming World Cup.
It was a similar sentiment for NSW Blues Jarome Luai and Brian To'o, who are set to join Papalii in blue and white in England at the end of the year.
Advertisement
Meninga traditionally felt State of Origin should be a stepping stone to the Kangaroos, but he's softened his stance to "move with the times" and rugby league's changing demographic.
Now he wants players to play where their passion lies to help deliver their best football on the world stage.
Meninga will name his Kangaroos World Cup squad later in the year in a bid to add to the 11 world titles Australia's already won.
Papalii won't be part of it, having let Meninga know of his choice when they caught up for a coffee last year.
"I'm happy for him to go to Samoa. Go where your heart is because that's where you're going to get your best performance," Meninga told The Canberra Times.
"From a Kangaroos point-of-view I want players to be committed to the green-and-gold jersey.
"He's doing it on behalf of his family and that's where his passion lies - go do it."
But first Papalii's sights are set on helping his and Meninga's beloved Green Machine sneak into the NRL finals.
Papalii's shaping as a crucial cog for Canberra's hopes of beating St George Illawarra at Canberra Stadium on Sunday in the absence of boom prop Joe Tapine (ribs).
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
Tapine will certainly be missed - he leads the NRL for post-contact metres (1369), was third in offloads (37) and the leading forward for run metres (3216).
But Meninga said Papalii didn't need to do anything else other than be Papalii.
"I don't think his role changes. He's a leader there and I'm pretty sure everyone will lift their games and know it's a very important game for the club in general," Meninga said.
"It's not just Josh's responsibility, it's everyone's responsibility to get the best out of themselves, and Josh just concentrates on himself and making sure he plays well so his performance gives the team every chance of being successful.
"I reckon that'd be his focus."
NRL ROUND 22
Advertisement
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v St George Illawarra Dragons at Canberra Stadium, 2pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Emre Guler, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Corey Horsburgh, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera. Reserves: 18. James Schiller, 19. Ata Mariota, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Peter Hola, 22. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.
Dragons squad: 1. Moses Mbye, 2. Mat Feagai, 3. Jack Bird, 4. Zac Lomax, 5. Tautau Moga, 6. Talatau Amone, 7. Ben Hunt (c), 8. Jack de Belin, 9. Andrew McCullough, 10. Blake Lawrie, 11. Josh McGuire, 12. Jayden Su'a, 13. Michael Molo. Interchange: 14. Tyrell Sloan, 15. Aaron Woods, 16. Tyrell Fuimaono , 17. Billy Burns. Reserves: 18. Jayden Sullivan, 19. Jackson Ford, 20. Jaiyden Hunt, 21. Cody Ramsey 22. Jack Gosiewski.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.