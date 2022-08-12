The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders legend Mal Meninga backs Josh Papalii's World Cup call

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated August 12 2022 - 7:05am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders great Mal Meninga, right, backs Josh Papalii's call to play for Samoa. Picture: NRL Imagery

"Go where your heart is." With those five words Australia coach Mal Meninga gave Josh Papalii his blessing to play for Samoa at the upcoming World Cup.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.